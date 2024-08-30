The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – usually runs from early September until late August the following year.

Along with Met Eireann in Ireland and KNMI, the Dutch weather service, meteorologists name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

Last week Storm Lilian, which brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales, became the 12th named storm of the 2023/24 season and the first time the letter L has been used for the name.

Storm names for 2024/25

The storm names for 2024/25 are:

Ashley

Bert

Conall

Darragh

Eowyn

Floris

Gerben

Hugo

Izzy

James

Kayleigh

Lewis

Mavis

Naoise

Otje

Poppy

Rafi

Sayuri

Tilly

Vivienne

Wren

James, Lewis and Mavis are all included in the new list in honour of figures from the Met Office’s 170-year history.

The Met Office said James is named after Group Captain James Stagg, who was the chief meteorologist responsible for advising General Dwight Eisenhower on the weather forecast for the D-Day landings.

Lewis is included because of Lewis Fry Richardson, who devised a theory to use maths and physics to make weather forecasts using computers.

While Mavis is named after Mavis Hinds, who worked on the earliest Met Office computers.

Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather for the Met Office, said: “This year, as we celebrate our 170th birthday, it’s great to be able to honour those who have had an impact on our long history of pioneering weather and climate science services.”