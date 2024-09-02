The former Pearl Assurance House had fallen into disrepair but will now be turned into 16 apartments for those in need.

It will create 16 self-contained and fully furnished apartments for those previously homeless or at immediate risk of becoming homeless.

The refurbishment made sure to keep and protect its historic features such as the staircases, doors and other elements.

The building project giving the building a new lease of live is being carried out by Melin Homes.

Melin Homes worked to ensure the refurbishment minimised the impact on the environment.

It features a large array of solar PV on the roof which will distribute power evenly through all the flats.

It also has a PV diverter which will send any excess power to the Mixergy hot water tanks and infrared panels throughout to provide low carbon and economical heat.

Paula Kennedy Chief Executive of Melin Homes said: “For us, as a social landlord, it’s not only important to do what we can to minimise our impact on the environment, but also to create homes that are affordable.

"By working in partnership, we can further develop initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of our homes and hopefully also lower energy bills for our residents.”

Melin Homes has worked with Torfaen County Borough Council and construction company Your Space in a project that took over 18 months.

Once complete the building will offer new homes to people who were previously homeless, or who were at immediate risk of being made homeless.

Torfaen Council’s Executive Member for Adult Services & Housing, Cllr David Daniels, said: "It’s fantastic to see this building brought back into use, especially because its new use will play a crucial role in helping Torfaen take a more tailored and effective approach to homelessness and the journey individuals go through.

"This innovative approach will help rebuild lives and will support the council’s wellbeing objective to reduce homelessness in our Borough.

“Pearl House will be more than just a safe place to stay; this building will serve as a focal point for essential services and will provide a safety net for those in need.

"The Wallich Charity already run services from Pearl House to support people with housing problems, including people who might be sleeping rough, so there will be continuity in the support people are currently receiving.

“Using this tailored approach, and around the clock support from the Wallich, the aim is to prevent residents from becoming entrenched in homelessness and improve their overall wellbeing so they can get quickly back on their feet and ready for long-term accommodation at the earliest opportunity.”