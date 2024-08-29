Live - Army explosive specialist examining substance found in Caldicot

South Wales Argus
By Elen Johnston

  • Gwent Police have established a 50m cordon around the fire station in Newport Road, Caldicot, after two members of the public found a potentially hazardous substance during a house clearance.
  • The cordon is a precautionary measure and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.
  • Specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) are attending to assist with the examination and disposal of the substance.

