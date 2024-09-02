Timothy Farrington, 55, from Cwmbran was blasted by a judge for his “vile, graphic and shocking” exchanges with two ‘schoolgirls’ who turned out to be decoys.

The defendant fell for a trap set by undercover police officers who were posing online as two underage children called Jess and Carys.

Father-of-three Farrington asked one of them if they wanted to meet up with him, prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said.

“The undercover officers were investigating the online exploitation of children,” he revealed.

“Using the false name of James, he asked them for naked pictures of themselves.

“He asked ‘Carys’ from Cardiff if she was a virgin and if she wanted to ‘lose it’.

“The defendant asked her if she was looking for ‘older guys’ and if she wanted to meet up next week at Cardiff railway station.

“He tells her to delete their messages.”

Farrington, of Bagley Court, Thornhill admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child and two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

His offences were committed between July 3, 2023 and August 15, 2023.

Harry Baker, mitigating, told Judge Lucy Crowther: “The defendant is not in very good shape, as you can see from a personal point of view.”

His client had suffered a heart attack when the police came to arrest Farrington last summer.

It was his third in recent years, Mr Baker added.

Farrington will now have to see the two children he has who are under the age of 18 via social services, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Mr Baker also asked for the defendant to be given credit for his guilty pleas.

Judge Crowther told Farrington: “This sexual communication was graphic, vile and shocking.

“You asked one of the girls to strip for you.”

He was jailed for 26 months and will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.