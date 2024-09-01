In a post in the Risca and Pontymister UK Community Page Facebook group, Linc Cymru Housing Association said: "Since building commences onsite, unfortunately, we have faced with two break ins by the same intruders causing the company a huge set back and loss.

"The site has been made extra secure and CCTV was installed to ensure the site would remain this way.

“We recently upgraded the CCTV at the site which alerted us immediately to the vandalism on 18th August 2024.

“The scaffolding is in the process of being taken down now that work has been completed.

“Contractors on site began the process of dismantling the scaffolding and therefore removed the ladder, so the top level of scaffolding was unreachable.

“Unfortunately, the intruders climbed the outside of the scaffolding to reach this height.

“As a result of the break ins, the local fire and police service had to attend to assist as the intruders refused to leave the building site.

“The site manager and Linc Cymru remain focused on security and safety and the remainder of the scaffolding will be removed by Friday 23rd August 2024.”

A spokesperson for South Wales fire and rescue service said: “We were just there to assist the police whilst they waited for negotiators to arrive and our involvement was minimal.”

In a statement now provided, Gwent Police said: "Two teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker after we'd received reports of two people on the roof and allegedly causing damage to properties under construction in Pontymister."

The 14-year-old girl was released with no further action and the 15-year-old boy was released on police bail while enquiries are on going, confirmed Gwent Police.