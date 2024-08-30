The traffic gridlock in Spytty, Newport on August 29 was caused by a lorry which got stuck by the Aldi roundabout.
At around 4.30pm, Drivers hoping to get home before rush hour were met with a complete stand still in Spytty.
The lorry got stuck at the roundabout next to the Aldi supermarket in Spytty.
The gridlock was causing disruption for drivers from the Coldra all the way to Blaina Wharf Way.
The standstill had drivers stuck waiting 15 to 20 minutes with no movement until the situation was resolved.
