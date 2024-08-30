ALLYSON DUCIE, 50, of Fron Wen, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on January 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

SHAZAR HUSSAIN, 44, of Oxford Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SAM FLOWER, 39, of Llanover Road, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GRAHAM JARVIS, 70, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GABRIELLE HAYCOCK, 31, of Main Street, Newbridge must pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KAI SHING TSANG, 43, of Four Mills Court, Newport must pay £211 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 15.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

GROUND FORM UK LTD, School Road, Glascoed, Monmouthshire must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

GLYN FREER, 48, of Steelworks Road, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DEAN EDWARDS, 43, of Clynmawr Street, Abertillery must pay £221 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

REBECCA BOUCHER, 49, of Cold Mill Road, Newport must pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ZAID AHMED, 33, of Sultan Glacier Close, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 14.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.