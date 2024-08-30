The nightclub will close on October 25, 2024, due to rising costs making the business no longer sustainable.

In a post on Facebook, Vibez Superclub said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we are announcing the closure of Vibez Superclub on Saturday, 5th October 2024.

“Due to rising costs, it is no longer sustainable as a business.

“We'd like to thank all our staff, past and present, who have contributed to the wonderful 2 years we've had here.

“And, we'd like to ask you all to join us over the next month to enjoy the time we have left.”

In the meantime, the club will remain open as usual from 8pm till 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The club received lots of comments from local people expressing their sadness at the news of the closure.

Ben Eveson, of New Inn, Torfaen said: “Awful news! Grateful to this place for some of the best nights I’ve had behind the decks, no better feeling than playing out to a packed room upstairs.”

James Berrow, of Newport said: “Damn this is horrible news. My fav night club in the port when I actually get to go out. Hope you change your mind jack or somehow becomes more sustainable.”

Cai Banner, Co-founder, Resident DJ and Promoter at Into the Void UK said: “Absolutely devastated that somewhere I called home is no longer going to be there for me to return.

“All good things must come to an end and I’m grateful for the opportunities, great times and the dance full nights we all had.”