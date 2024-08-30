Two members of the public found the ‘potentially hazardous’ substance during a house clearance.

The cordon was a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and is not thought to be linked to terrorism.

Specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) attended to help examine the substance.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: “The potentially hazardous substance is contained safely at this time and there is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community.

“Our officers will remain at the scene to ensure the public’s safety, but it is possible that there will be some disruption linked to this matter.

“We’re working with our partners to bring this to a safe conclusion as quickly as possible and I’d like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation at this time.”

Rich Withey, a resident near to the fire station said: "The cordon appeared to be quite small. There were a couple of police and firemen."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed the 50m cordon was removed at 6.46pm on August 29, 2024.