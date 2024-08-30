She revealed her ordeal in a victim impact statement that was read during the sentencing hearing of Laszlo Magasparti from Newport.

The 41-year-old defendant appeared for sentence after he had earlier admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The woman was left with a bleeding nose and swollen face as a result of the violence, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Magasparti has previous convictions for harassment and breaching a restraining order.

The latter offence resulted in a 16-week prison sentence for the defendant who is from Corporation Road.

Harry Baker representing Magasparti asked that his client be given credit for his guilty pleas and urged that his client be spared an immediate custodial term.

The defendant was jailed for 40 weeks but that sentence was suspended for the next 18 months.

He must perform 150 hours of unpaid work, a rehabilitation activity requirement of five days and programme requirements in the form of the “Building Better Relationships” programme for 29 sessions.

Magasparti had the existing restraining order not to contact the woman extended by five years.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant warned the defendant before he left the dock: "Should you breach any of the conditions of the suspended sentence, you're liable to have the custodial element of the sentence imposed and you may face further punishment also should you breach the restraining order.”

Magasparti will also have to pay a statutory £187 victim surcharge as well as £180 towards the prosecution’s costs.