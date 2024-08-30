Playing at the Wales Millennium Centre from August 27 to 31, this rollicking and joyous delight of a musical tells the story of a lonely diehard Dolly fan named Kevin who uses a fantasy version of the music icon to help him get through his days isolating in his parents' attic during the coronavirus pandemic.

As someone who was completely new to this show, I went in not truly knowing what to expect, and I was blown away by the stunning production values and true passion of the performances.

The passion and joy of these performers was infectious from the word go (Image: hugo glendinning) Although this was a small cast compared to some other productions, it was by no means any less brilliant, if anything the tight-knit cast were able to encourage a great deal of audience participation throughout the show, be it during the musical numbers, which were snuck into the plot in highly entertaining ways, or by using the comedic tool of a fourth wall break.

From the first song to the last, I was beaming and singing along with the rest of the audience as this fantasy version of Dolly was able to teach Kevin, and the audience, a whole lot about love, life, and how to get by with her signature charm, wit, and boundless positivity.

The show takes you on an emotional rollercoaster ride through decades of Dolly's hits (Image: hugo glendinning) While the show is first and foremost a musical comedy, it was refreshing to see how some of the more emotional and real elements, such as the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic, were handled with grace and sincerity, without ever losing its humorous tone.

Whether you're a casual Dolly listener or a diehard fan like Kevin, there's something for everyone in this show, packed with hits including 9 to 5, Jolene, I Will Always Love You and of course the title track Here You Come Again.

The backing band, who were also used as minor characters throughout the show, were excellent, and upon curtain call when the musical almost turned into a full blown concert to be shared with the audience, everyone in the theatre was brought to their feet, roaring with approval and singing their hearts out like nothing else mattered.

Tricia Paoluccio, the show's co-writer, returned to the starring role as Dolly after much acclaim in the States (Image: hugo glendinning) A special mention must be given to Tricia Paoluccio, co-writer and as the songstress herself, reprising her role after much acclaim for the performance in the States. She was able to capture that charm and wit that makes Dolly Parton such an icon to so many, including the loveable and endlessly positive vibe she has, as well as producing a performance on the musical numbers that was so like the real performer I could easily have believed I was watching a live Dolly Parton concert.

Aidan Cutler, who took on the role as leading man Kevin for the night, was just an absolute bundle of joy, delighting the audience with his comedic timing, and his outstanding voice.

There was something to be said about the way that Cutler handled the more emotional elements of the show too, keeping the core essence of the character, while toning down the comedy and allowing the audience to truly empathise with him.

I would highly recommend seeing this show while it's on tour if you can as it's a rollicking, joyous delight for all.