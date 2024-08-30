Essential road works for Welsh Water's water network on Lliswerry Road in Newport will mean that multiway traffic lights will be in place on Lliswerry Road, Somerton Road and Nash Road during this weekend.

This work is planned to start on Saturday, August 31 and the team expect it to be completed by the following day on Sunday, September 1.

The multi-way traffic lights will be on Lliswerry Road and at the junction of Somerton Road and Nash Road while the work is carried out, for the safety of both the workers and the motorists.

Welsh Water have said that while they aim to get the work completed during the stated time frame, it may change in the event of an emergency or factors beyond their control.

It has also been stated that even though the use of traffic lights for the stated duration has been agreed with the Highways Department, if there are any engineering difficulties encountered, there may be a need to extend the use of the multi-way traffic lights to ensure the work is completed.

Should the scope of work change in any way, Welsh Water will update the ‘In Your Area’ section of our website, which you can access by clicking here.

A spokesperson said: "We don’t expect this work to impact the water supply to any properties, although if anything changes, we’ll let you know."

The exact location of the work is highlighted in the image above, but it can also be viewed by visiting What3Words.com and using the three words linked.puzzle.cake.

