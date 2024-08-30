A MAN who had been reported missing on Thursday has now been found.
Ben Aston, a 34-year-old man from the Hereford area, had last been seen in Monk Street in Abergavenny at around 11.50am on Wednesday, August 28.
He was last seen wearing all back wearing black leggings/bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black rucksack.
He was believed to have travelled from Cornwall and has his surfboard with him.
Gwent Police mounted a search for him, and confirmed via social media that he had been found on Friday morning.
The force thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
