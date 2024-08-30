Responding to a customer bringing up an issue on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Natwest Help page confirmed they were looking into the problems.

They posted: "We're aware that there's been issues with customers trying to arrange payments and transfers through the app. We've raised this internally to be looked into and hopefully will be resolved as soon as possible."

Downdetector reported that issues first started early this morning, with the number of reports rising consistently since around 6am.

- Judith — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) August 30, 2024

A message on the Natwest service page read: "Some customers are experiencing disruption using our mobile app but we're working hard to fix this. We will share an update when we have more information.

"In the meantime, please use Online Banking.

"Customer support wait times may be longer than usual. Thank you for your patience."

What is Downdetector?





Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Describing itself on its website, Downdetector is “where people go when services don’t work.”

The website monitors disruptions to various key services including the internet, web hosting platforms, banks, social media and more.

You can see the full methodology and learn more about how Downdetector collects status information and detects problems via its website.

In short, users can get involved by submitting any issue reports on the platform.

Problem indicators are also collected from social media and other factors on the web, Downdetector explained.

These reports are then validated and analysed in real time.

An incident is then detected if the number of reports is significantly higher than the typical average for that particular service.

When a user goes to investigate the issue, they can see what the most reported problems are currently and check if their areas are in one of the outage hotspots.

