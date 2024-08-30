Held at the O2 Forum Kentish Town venue, twelve winners were crowned at the 8th annual Heavy Music Awards. One of the winners was Skindred, the band from Newport, who have come leaps and bounds since they were formed decades ago.

While the band couldn't collect their award at the Heavy Music Awards 2024 due to another gig in France, Skindred frontman Benji Webbe said in his acceptance speech that the band were "buzzed" and "honoured" to get the award.

Best UK Artist awarded to Skindred (Image: Benji Webbe)

Mr Webbe said: "Wagwan, it's Benji from Skindred and I can say on behalf of me and the boys in Skindred how buzzed we are and how honoured we are to be this year's Heavy Music Awards' Best British Band.

"We had strong competition, some killer bands, you all know who those killer bands are.

"And I just want to say thank you so much for calling up, voting for us.

"It means the world to us especially when people do it."

Best UK Artist awarded to Skindred (Image: Benji Webbe | Heavy Music Awards 2024)

The Skindred vocalist also paid special thanks to the fans and some important friends in his life, saying: "It's all about the fans, about the fans and about the fans some more.

"Just want to dedicate this award to my friends, Trevor Seivwright and Carl Bevan who passed away this week.

Benji Webbe's acceptance speech on behalf of Skindred (Image: Benji Webbe)

"Big up, big up, big up, love and 'ting. *kiss* Skindred 2024, rock them for sure. Right! Thank you very much."

The Heavy Music Awards 2024 were held at O2 Forum Kentish Town on Thursday, August 22.

Watch Benji Webbe's acceptance speech in full below: