Following a rigorous evaluation by an expert panel, the accreditation will cover student cohorts from September 2024 to September 2028, with the recognition retroactively applied to include students who started their studies in the 2023 academic year.

The process also included the re-accreditation of USW’s BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management.

The university said the achievement ‘underscores USW's commitment to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education in the Built Environment sector’.

The RICS accreditation is seen as a hallmark of excellence within the industry and will ensure graduates are prepared to meet the professional standards expected in the UK and internationally.

Shane Galvin, head of pedagogical transformation in USW’s Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, said: “The successful RICS accreditation is a testament to USW's dedication to providing top-tier education in the Built Environment. USW remains committed to preparing the next generation of professionals to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving industry.”