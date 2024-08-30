South Wales Police is investigating the suspicious death of a child at a house in the Gendros area of Swansea.

Emergency services were called to Cwm Du Close at 8:30pm on Thursday August 29.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at Bridgend.

An incident room has been set up and the investigation is being led by the force’s Major Crime Investigations Team.

It is known that the child and the woman lived together and at this moment police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Chief Superintendent Chris Truscott, divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said:

“This is a distressing incident which will be a shock to the local community.

"Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the child’s death and there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

"Speculation on social media is unhelpful and will cause distress to those affected by this incident at an already difficult time.”