They are being asked to complete a survey as part of work to produce a new cultural strategy for the Newport.

The survey, which should take about 10 minutes to complete, is asking people to share their views on the city’s current cultural offer, and how it can be developed in the future.

It is open until Friday 20 September.

The results will help Newport City Council shape the strategy, which is being developed in partnership with the city’s cultural sector among others.

Newport’s creative industries sector is one of the fastest growing in Wales, with employment count in the sector increasing 125 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

It is estimated to account for around 5,500 jobs in the city, and £400m gross value added per annum to Newport’s economy.

Cllr Emma Stowell-Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications, said: “From the tales of King Arthur’s time in Caerleon to the mid-90s New Seattle era when Newport was at the forefront of live music in the UK and across the world, to the present day, creativity sits at the heart of our city.

“We’re very keen to hear from as many people as possible.

“Newport and South Wales has a broad, diverse population and a rich culture and packed calendar of events, and we want the survey to capture all voices so that we can use them to shape the strategy.

“If you love to see a show at the Dolman or Riverfront, if you love watching live music at Le Pub or the Corn Exchange, if you’re a fan of big events like Big Splash or Maindee Festival, or if you take part in free family craft sessions at the museum or in Friars Walk, then this strategy is for you, and we want to hear your thoughts.”

She said they also wanted to hear from people who don’t engage in any cultural activities in the city at the moment to find out what they think is missing from the cultural offer and why it’s important to them.”