The poll by Innocent Drinks found that one in four Welsh respondents said poor food options was one of the most likely things to spoil a day at the seaside.

And 22 per cent said they would avoid a trip to the beach in favour of destinations where healthy food was available.

Welsh respondents also cited a lack of food stalls selling healthy food options as one of the main challenges to getting nutritious food at the beach, with 79 per cent saying so.

Three in four (73 per cent) said they needed to find a nearby supermarket in order to buy healthy food – worse than anywhere else in the UK.

While almost half (45 per cent) of Welsh said being able to find healthy food options on a day out is important to them, 62 per cent find this hard to do because there aren’t healthy and convenient options.

One in four (24 per cent) said they worry they won’t get their five a day while on a day out.

Nearly half (49 per cent) try to overcome these challenges by bringing a packed lunch instead of buying unhealthy food but 49 per cent worry food brought from home will get sandy, damaged or bruised.

Chris Bavin, a fresh produce importer and well-known presenter of shows including Eat Well for Less, said: “There’s a real appetite for healthier food options at the seaside, but sadly the availability just isn’t there.

“Whether it’s parents who want to make sure their families eat well, or adults young and old who want to balance out their ice cream with something a little healthier, the lack of healthy options can make things difficult”.