Beloved musician from Pill in Newport and father-of-three, Trevor Seivwright, passed away in July 2024 at the age of 63 and tributes were paid to the drummer of 'Black Roots.' Many described him as a 'local legend,' and a mural has now been painted in his honour.

Trevor has had a significant effect on the local landscape, as the new mural has been painted on the side of a wall located at the junction of Church Street and Commercial Road in Pill in Newport.

Mural of Trevor on the corner of Church Street and Commercial Road (Image: Benji Webbe)

Funeral arrangements

The funeral for Trevor will be held on Thursday, September 5.

Trevor's family have arranged for a procession to begin at Tovey Bros. Funeral Directors on Cardiff Road at 11.30am, which members of the public can attend.

The Warehouse Church on Mill Parade, where the procession will end. (Image: Google Maps)

From there, the procession will walk through Pill and down Commercial Road.

The procession will then walk to the Warehouse Church on Mill Parade.

The memorial for Trevor, held in July, was attended by hundreds of people to pay their respects to him and his family.

Following his death tributes flooded in for Trevor

Trevor's family members said: "Trevor was known to everyone as the almighty Lickshot, that's what we used to call him."

"He was a legend who was like a superstar too. When he walked in the room, he'd just make you laugh."

Speaking of Trevor's passing, the family said, "there'll be a big void that no one will be able to fill. He will be loved always and greatly missed."

Benji Webbe, lead singer of alternative rock band, Skindred, has known Trevor Seivwright since he was 11.

He said: "I remember I was a kid at that time and I was listening to punk rock music on a Sunday, as loud as I could, and in comes this guy with dreadlocks and a beautiful smile.

"And he just lit up the room. He started talking about the band and asked 'Is this the Sex Pistols?' I was really surprised that another black guy knew what the Sex Pistols were about."