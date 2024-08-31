If the Met Office's predictions are anything to go by, the start of the weekend is looking lovely, but with some chances of rain and cloud by late Saturday afternoon.

According to their official forecast, the Met Office says the rest of Friday will be a "fine day with sunny spells", and report that it is likely to feel pleasant in the sunshine with some very light winds and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

There will be plenty of late evening sunshine, followed by a dry night with lengthy clear skies, however some mist and fog patches while develop during the early hours of Saturday, leaving it feeling a bit chilly overnight.

Saturday will begin slightly misty and foggy, but these patches will soon clear to leave bright and sunny spells in the morning.

However, it will turn cloudier from the south in the afternoon, bringing with it the chance of some heavy and possibly thundery showers and a significant breeze. A maximum temperature of 23 degrees is expected.

Sunday will dawn cloudier, with a chance of showers, which could turn heavy and thundery at times and provide some longer spells of rain. Much of the morning will be warm and very humid during a few sunny spells.

Friday, August 30

12pm 19 degrees

1pm 19 degrees

2pm 20 degrees

3pm 20 degrees

4pm 21 degrees

5pm 21 degrees

6pm 21 degrees

7pm 19 degrees

8pm 17 degrees

9pm 17 degrees

10pm 15 degrees

11pm 15 degrees

Saturday, August 31

1am 15 degrees

2am 14 degrees

3am 13 degrees

4am 13 degrees

5am 12 degrees

6am 12 degrees

7am 12 degrees

8am 12 degrees

9am 14 degrees

10am 16 degrees

11am 18 degrees

12pm 19 degrees

1pm 20 degrees

2pm 21 degrees

3pm 21 degrees

4pm 22 degrees

5pm 22 degrees

6pm 21 degrees

7pm 20 degrees

8pm 19 degrees

9pm 18 degrees

10pm 18 degrees

11pm 17 degrees

Sunday, September 1

1am 16 degrees

4am 16 degrees

7am 15 degrees

10am 17 degrees

1pm 19 degrees

4pm 21 degrees

7pm 21 degrees

10pm 18 degrees