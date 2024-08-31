AS THE end of the school holidays and summer as a whole approaches, this weekend is a prime opportunity to have one final family day out before the back-to-school rush begins.
If the Met Office's predictions are anything to go by, the start of the weekend is looking lovely, but with some chances of rain and cloud by late Saturday afternoon.
According to their official forecast, the Met Office says the rest of Friday will be a "fine day with sunny spells", and report that it is likely to feel pleasant in the sunshine with some very light winds and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees.
There will be plenty of late evening sunshine, followed by a dry night with lengthy clear skies, however some mist and fog patches while develop during the early hours of Saturday, leaving it feeling a bit chilly overnight.
Saturday will begin slightly misty and foggy, but these patches will soon clear to leave bright and sunny spells in the morning.
However, it will turn cloudier from the south in the afternoon, bringing with it the chance of some heavy and possibly thundery showers and a significant breeze. A maximum temperature of 23 degrees is expected.
Sunday will dawn cloudier, with a chance of showers, which could turn heavy and thundery at times and provide some longer spells of rain. Much of the morning will be warm and very humid during a few sunny spells.
Friday, August 30
12pm 19 degrees
1pm 19 degrees
2pm 20 degrees
3pm 20 degrees
4pm 21 degrees
5pm 21 degrees
6pm 21 degrees
7pm 19 degrees
8pm 17 degrees
9pm 17 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
11pm 15 degrees
Saturday, August 31
1am 15 degrees
2am 14 degrees
3am 13 degrees
4am 13 degrees
5am 12 degrees
6am 12 degrees
7am 12 degrees
8am 12 degrees
9am 14 degrees
10am 16 degrees
11am 18 degrees
12pm 19 degrees
1pm 20 degrees
2pm 21 degrees
3pm 21 degrees
4pm 22 degrees
5pm 22 degrees
6pm 21 degrees
7pm 20 degrees
8pm 19 degrees
9pm 18 degrees
10pm 18 degrees
11pm 17 degrees
Sunday, September 1
1am 16 degrees
4am 16 degrees
7am 15 degrees
10am 17 degrees
1pm 19 degrees
4pm 21 degrees
7pm 21 degrees
10pm 18 degrees
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here