Open Doors is Wales’ annual contribution to the European Heritage Days initiative; heritage sites will open their doors or offer activities to the public (free of charge) to celebrate.

Funded and organised by Cadw this encourage Welsh residents and visitors to explore some of the country’s lesser-known and smaller-scale sites ― several of which are usually closed to the public.

Here’s what people can expect in Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan…

TREDGAR TOWN CLOCK

Saturday 7 September (10am – 12pm)

Situated in The Circle, Tredegar (NP22 3PS) Tredegar Town Clock was built in 1858 as the result of a bazaar held by Mary Elizabeth Davies, the wife of the manager of Tredegar Ironworks, Mr. R.P. Davis, who lived in Bedwellty House at the time. At 72 feet tall, and built of cast iron, it is the tallest free-standing iron clock in the UK. The annual opening will include access to the Town Clock with guests able to climb the interior ladders and receive a certificate. No booking required.

NEWBRIDGE MEMO

First three Saturdays of September (11am – 2pm)

Celynen Collieries Institute and Memorial Hall are Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings in the heart of Newbridge. The Institute building (which opened in 1908) is a lasting monument to the miners who worked so hard to build it, and the Memorial Hall (built in 1924) serves as a memorial to the local servicemen who lost their lives during WWI. For Open Doors there will be free guided tours (lasting one hour) with availability for 10 people per hour; booking is essential due to demand. Visit www.newbridgememo.co.uk or call 01495 243252.

ST MARY’S CHURCH, PANTEG

Saturday 14 September (10am – 2pm)

This beautiful Victorian Church, on Church Lane (NP4 OTS) is set in a fair hollow; the churchyard has some listed gravestones, along with ancient yew trees. The south wall is part medieval, and there is a 12th century font situated below the 19th century one. View the church registers which begin in 1598, use church leaflets to explore the interesting architectural features, and join a tour around the church and churchyard. No booking required.

NEWPORT CATHEDRAL

Saturday 14 September (10am – 4pm)

Newport Cathedral is a primarily Norman building, with Saxon foundations, which was begun c.AD500 as a place of Christian worship on the top of Stow Hill, Newport. There is an exceptionally fine Norman archway, a typical Norman nave (c.1080), and a medieval tower with amazing panoramic views. Modern additions include a stained-glass window and reredos by John Piper (1962). There will be tower tours with the opportunity to climb the 113 steps to the top; these are suitable for those 8+ and able. There will also be a midday concert, guided walk, refreshments, and the opportunity to buy from the gift shop. Entry, tours, and the concert are free. No booking required.

LLWYN CELYN

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September (10am – 4pm)

At the southern end of the beautiful Llanthony Valley in the Black Mountains stands Llwyn Celyn. It was built in 1420 on the lands of Llanthony Priory and is a very rare survival. Llwyn Celyn (NP7 7NE) is rich in medieval features and has barely changed since around 1690. It has been carefully conserved and restored by the Landmark Trust, and the building will be open in association with Cadw Open Doors. Watch and take part in live printmaking demonstrations and take away a unique print. No booking required.

CAER-WENT (ROMAN TOWN)

Saturday 21 September (11am – 2pm)

Perhaps its sleepy location in off-the-beaten-track rural border country is the reason why Caerwent, Venta Silurum to the Romans, is one of those ‘best kept’ secrets. Its thunder has certainly been stolen by nearby Caerleon (Isca), one of Britain’s most important Roman towns. Caer-went, established in about AD 75–80, served as a settlement of the Silures, a native tribe who became Romanised following the conquest of Britain. It was a busy place complete with public baths, spread out in a typical well-ordered Roman grid. Impressive remains include walls still standing up to 17ft/5m, excavated houses, marketplace and Romano-British temple. A Roman expert will lead free tours at 11am and at 1pm.

DINAS POWYS CHURCHES

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September (11am – 4pm)

This Open Doors event includes St Andrew’s Church (where there will be children’s activities in the churchyard) along with St Peter’s and St Michael’s which will allow people to use parish registers and digital access for family history research. St Andrew's is a medieval grade ll* church, with a surrounding burial ground containing a listed preaching cross and bier house, and an ancient yew. St Michael's is a medieval grade l church and surrounding burial ground, with box pews and a triple-decker pulpit. St Peter's is a grade ll Chapel of Ease for St Andrew's, in extensive grounds, built in 1930 and designed by John Coates Carter. All churches will be decorated for Harvest and there will be a Harvest Supper on the Friday evening. A three-churches walk, beginning at St Peter's, will be led by a local walking guide (please note - St Peter's and St Andrew's will open on the Sunday after the morning services). No booking required.

This is just a taster of some of the fascinating places and buildings you can explore (for free) as part of Cadw’s Open Days. Photos are taken by our Camera Club members and this piece originally featured in Voice magazine.

Cadw will run open days, tours, and events across Wales throughout September. Be sure to check out their website for the full details of events across the country. cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors-events