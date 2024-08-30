The Scottish star revealed that he has seen the funny side to death and has come to terms with his illness.

Sir Billy was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Parkinson's on the same day in 2013 and has since recovered from cancer.

Now in a new BBC show, Sir Billy is opening up about his life and health struggles in a series called 'In My Own Words'.

📢 Billy Connolly, Jilly Cooper, Jackie Kay, Hanif Kureishi and Alison Lapper announced as the first subjects in new BBC series In My Own Words



"Prepare for a thought-provoking and often emotional ride"



Find out more ⤵️https://t.co/QIf1LkzL7S — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 10, 2024

Sir Billy Connolly opens up about death

Speaking on the show, Sir Billy shares how he laughed off his diagnosis: "Yes, it was a funny week I had.

"On the Monday, I had hearing aids. On the Tuesday I got pills for heartburn, which I have to take all the time, and on the Wednesday I got news that I had prostate cancer and Parkinson's.

"The doctors told me on the phone, ‘Look we have had the results and it is cancer.’ I said ‘Oh, nobody has ever said that to be me before’." Revealing the first thing his wife did, Sir Billy added: "My wife Pamela (Stephenson) was standing behind me and gave me a cuddle. I was not unduly worried."

Sir Billy will star in a new BBC show. (Image: PA)

Sir Billy had previously joked in an interview with The Mirror that his Parkinson's must have been caused by appearing on Michael Parkinson's chat show so much.

Telling the paper: "I just thought ‘I have got Parkinson's. I wish he (Michael) had kept it to himself!’ It was easy (making fun if it).

"You just confront it and make decisions based on it. You just have to think ‘Don't think you are being badly treated (in life) or you have the bad pick of the straws. You are one of millions’. Just behave yourself and relax.

"You then realise it (death) is not the big thing everyone has made it out to be. It is nothing. It is just a sudden nothing."

Sir Billy Connolly to star in new BBC One show

BBC's new show 'In My Own Words' will see Sir Billy discuss his friendship with comic Robin Williams, open up about his struggles with alcohol and his thoughts on how good he is as a father.

The comic will also share what it was like growing up in Glasgow in poverty, sharing that he and his siblings had to sleep in a recess off the kitchen and wash in the kitchen sink.

Sharing: "It was not a happy time. It was a dark time. It was very violent and I was beaten up by my aunts. It had a profound influence on me. I felt kind of abandoned as a child and trapped.

RECOMMENDED READING

Sir Billy Connolly unveils four new drawings for sale

"I was brought up in a home and it was hellish. It is not the way to treat children. It is funny to see people on children today when they say ‘It is not right to hit a child... but a little slap.’

"It does not work. It was cruel and it was not right. I was longing to be an adult. I kept thinking ‘Where is all the fun?’ I read books at school where kids were having fun with their parents but, for me, it was not there."

Billy Connolly: In My Own Words starts on BBC One on Monday, September 2 at 10.40pm.