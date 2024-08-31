Sara Head, a first-year student who is studying at the University of South Wales (USW), decided to pursue a degree in 'Occupational Therapy' after she battled with Covid-19 in January 2021, which changed her education trajectory.

Ms Head, 44, said: "There are still things to live for after an injury, accident or long-term illness.

Sara Head at London Paralympic Games 2012 (Image: University of South Wales)

"People can think that their life has ended it hasn't."

The inspirational athlete has many accolades under her belt, representing Team GB in wheelchair basketball in European and World Championships, and competing in two Commonwealth Games for Wales.

Reflecting on her experience at the Summer Paralympics 2012 in London, Sara said: “It was incredible, especially with my family, friends and the home spectators cheering me on.

"To have won bronze in front of such a crowd was one of the most memorable moments of my life.”

After a series of successes, the athlete retired from competitive sports and volunteered at the NHS which sparked her enthusiasm for helping patients.

Battle with Covid-19

While Sara Head became disabled at 15, it was her battle with Covid-19 in January 2021 that piqued her interest in a career in occupational therapy.

Ms Head said she spent "12 weeks in the hospital, including 11 days on a ventilator," which made her curious by the role of occupational therapists in patient recovery.

Alongside volunteering and caring for her mother, Sara Head mentors other athletes in the Paralympic community.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Ms Head remains committed to inspiring others, and said: “I want people to understand that they can still go on to achieve great things.”

Sara Head at the Paralympics in 2012 (Image: University of South Wales)

The Paralympian described the tools you need to thrive and explained: "With resilience, hope, belief, and being prepared to adapt, you can still do whatever you could do before.

"As one door closes another one opens, and you can be in control of your destiny.

"For example, I never thought I would be studying at university!”

Despite her health setbacks, Sara Head excelled in her 'access to health science' course at Cardiff and Vale college, earning the Keith Fletcher Memorial Award for her commitment to study.

Sara Head winning bronze at the Paralympics in 2012 (Image: University of South Wales)

Now, after finishing her first year at USW, she looks forward to a future in which she can help others discover new possibilities after life-altering events.

Stories like Sara's are invaluable. They go a long way to showcasing the positive impact of people in the health and care sector on the general public and deserve to be celebrated.

