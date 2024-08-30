The fire service was made aware of reports of residents feeling unwell with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire service arrived at the incident at Bay Chambers, West Bute Street, Butetown, Cardiff at 22.18pm.

Approximately 60 residents were evacuated as a precaution and a rest centre was established at the Coal Exchange.

The residents feeling unwell were removed and taken to the University Hospital of Wales for further testing.

Four fire engines attended the scene of the incident with specialist officers and equipment to establish the origin of the suspected hazardous gas escape.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews at scene were unable to detect any hazardous materials after extensive atmospheric monitoring.”

Multi-agency briefings were held at the scene and a Tactical Coordination Group was established to allow partners to discuss tactical priorities to manage the incident.

This included the South Wales Fire Service, South Wales Police, Cardiff Council, Public Health Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, Welsh Water and other agencies.

All residents were allowed to return to their properties and further investigations are ongoing, confirmed the fire service.