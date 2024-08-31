The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner from Cardiff who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000 from the special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw on Friday 16 August, 2024.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but in the special EuroMillions draw on 16 August, 10 guaranteed UK millionaires were created and one lucky winner from the draw is still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

The winning code on 16 August 2024 for this prize was HGSB 20321 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 12 February 2025 to claim their prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to The National Lottery, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “This prize is the last one that is yet to be claimed from the special EuroMillions draw.

If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Cardiff for the draw on 16 August, it’s time to look everywhere!

"Have a rummage through the pockets of clothes, bags, in the car, wallets and purses, and down the side of the sofa, just make sure to check those tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?

We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine being a millionaire and not even knowing it!

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

With over 690,000 grants being made across the UK, this money supports everything from arts to the sport sectors – from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up.

For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk