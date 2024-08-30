Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and points on your licence.

Penalty for speeding

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Seven common speed camera myths

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

So with speed cameras scattered across south Wales, you may be wondering if there are any located on the Prince of Wales Bridge to watch out for.

Speed cameras on the Prince of Wales Bridge

There are fixed speed cameras in place on the Prince of Wales Bridge, according to GoSafe.

These cameras are currently operational and "enforcing the speed limit".

There are fixed speed cameras in place on the Second Severn Crossing (Prince of Wales Bridge). (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How to check for speed cameras

If you are wondering where else you will find speed cameras in Wales, there is a way of checking.

GoSafe has a map outlining all the fixed, mobile, red light, average and speed on green cameras that are active across Wales.

You can see this map via the 'Safety Camera Location Search' page on the GoSafe website.

A GoSafe spokesperson said: "GoSafe works closely with police forces, Highways Authorities, and other partners, to reduce casualties on Welsh roads.

"Speeding is a major contributing factor to road casualties.

"Safety camera schemes are installed to make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit."