Gemma Prosser, 39, from Cwmfelinfach, first joined Slimming World in Newbridge in September 2023, after being encouraged to do so by friends and some pictures from holiday.

She explained: “My partner and I had gone on holidays and he had taken a photo of me at the beach in Gower.

"He said I bet you won’t put that on Facebook, and I said I bet I will, and I did with all my holiday snaps.

"When I looked back at it, I was shocked at how big I was but as I was tall, I always carried the weight better so I kept ticking along.

"I had gone to the doctors concerned as I was having hot flushes and was worried I was approaching the menopause, despite that I was only 32.

"I had slightly high blood pressure but I was in good health however the doctor informed me I was overweight, which I knew and knew I had to take some action."

Gemma was encouraged to lose weight by a friend and some holiday snaps (Image: Supplied) Gemma decided now was the time to begin her weight loss journey, especially after her beloved sister had died suddenly in 2016 after suffering from high blood pressure, leaving two young children.

She added: "I'd promised her I'd look after her kids, and I have my own too, so I knew I needed to make sure I was around for them.

"I never felt miserable with my weight, but I was surrounded by friends who always wore girly clothes and I felt a little bit like the odd one out.

"I’d always struggled with my knees since I was young and there was a lot of pressure on them now. I also couldn’t walk up the stairs without panting."

Holiday snaps prompted Gemma to decide to lose weight (Image: Supplied)

After a discussion with a work friend about needing to lose weight, Gemma was encouraged to join Slimming World in Newbridge, where she joined a class run by "super-friendly consultant" Deb Cairns Pitt.

Gemma said: "My mindset wasn’t quite right and all day I wasn’t going but at the end of the day, I just changed my mind in a heartbeat and drove my friend and I to the Slimming World class in Newbridge.

"I was petrified of that first initial step of walking through the door. I’d been to classes before but I felt a bit anxious.

"I didn’t see anyone my size in the class but quickly spoke to one of the other members who had just lost nine stone and she became my inspiration.

"I was aware that the journey might be difficult but I thought if that lady can lose nine stone then so can I."

Despite the last minute decision to join, Gemma has dropped from 20st 9lbs to 13st 5lbs and is just 5lbs away from her target weight.

Gemma was prompted to lose weight after some holiday snaps, and has now lost seven stone (Image: Supplied) She now regularly uses Slimming World recipe books and the app for meals, including her favourite pasta dishes and old favourites such as cottage pie, and also bought some of Iceland's Slimming World meals for when she needs a "grab and go".

Gemma says the support she has received from the group is "outstanding" and have really helped her journey, where she now actively chooses to snack on a banana rather than a chocolate bar.

She added: "I can still have my treats like chocolate, but just not every day. I now feel full of life and have the energy to go out walking, and I’m not panting when I get to the top of my street, which has a slight incline.

"I changed my role at work and now I do a more physical job and walk at last 16,000 steps every day. I was wearing a man’s 44-46 inch waist work trousers but now I’m a 34 inch and they fit perfectly and I’ve bought a few dresses too."

Gemma still has her odd treat days with takeaways, but now adapts them into healthier options, and now wants to inspire others to take the leap and start their weight loss journey.

Group leader for Ystrad Mynach Joe Creese said: "I love working with Deb Cairns Pitt - she’s such a dedicated and caring Consultant who helps members like Gemma succeed and stay slim for life."

Group leader for Ystrad Mynach Joe Creese said: "I love working with Deb Cairns Pitt - she's such a dedicated and caring Consultant who helps members like Gemma succeed and stay slim for life."

