The four-day, transformative journey will be held from September 15 to 18 at Little Retreats, a tranquil site in Lawrenny.

It offers an opportunity for individuals to boost their mental wellbeing.

The retreat is set to be led by renowned comedian and mental health advocate Ruby Wax, and well-known writer Rahla Xenopoulos.

Wax, renowned for her candid insights into the human mind, and Xenopoulos, a proficient author, will offer participants a blend of interactive workshops, discussions, and meditative practices aiming to guide attendees on a journey towards inner peace and personal empowerment.

Enthusiasts will not only have the chance to immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings of Pembrokeshire but also take part in other exciting activities.

These include foraging walks with Garry Thomas, wild water swimming, morning yoga, and on-site ice baths.

Guests can also expect meals catered by the staff of The Little Retreat.

Ruby Wax has been widely celebrated globally for her transformative speeches, including her 2012 TED Talk on stress and mental health.

Awarded an OBE in 2015, Wax undertook the role of Visiting Professor in Mental Health Nursing at the University of Surrey and later became the Chancellor of the University of Southampton.

Having written bestselling books such as "How to Be Human" and "A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled", Wax uses her qualifications in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and psychotherapy to engage audiences with insightful, relatable, and humorous approaches to mental health.

The retreat, according to the organisers, is more than just a leisurely getaway; it's an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, explore one's creative side, and unearth the power of mindfulness.

Attendees will be accommodated at the Little Retreat site where several luxury accommodation options have been made available for booking.

Tickets for the retreat are now up for grabs, with prices beginning at £700 per person.

Early reservations are recommended as spots are filling up quickly.

For further details regarding booking tickets or accommodation, visit the Little Retreats Wales website.