Finn Ackerman (Image: Submitted) Finn Ackerman was born four days early by emergency Caesarean on June 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz. He is the first child of Bethan Ariss and Emyr Ackerman, of Newbridge.

Joey John Williams (Image: Submitted) Joey John Williams was born 11 days early after a two hour labour on July 13, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weight 6lb 15oz. His parents are Katie and Nathan Williams, of Croesyceiliog and his big brother is Oscar Williams, four.

Leo Dean Bessell (Image: Submitted) Leo Dean Bessell was born a week early on July 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 3oz. He is the first child of Sadie Pearse and Lewis Bessell, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran.