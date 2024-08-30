Work is underway to resurface and repair the central section of the Prince of Wales Bridge which carries the M4 over the Severn Estuary.

This is the first time this kind of work has been carried out since 1996.

A lane is now closed in both directions, with a contraflow and reduced speed limits in place on the M4 over the Prince of Wales Bridge.

A lane has also been closed on the M49 on the approach to the M4 junction 22 roundabout.

This is to "help traffic safely move onto the Prince of Wales Bridge and into the roadworks", National Highways said, meaning reduced congestion on the motorway.

National Highways added: "We’ll continue to monitor the traffic around the area and make any further changes as necessary to help keep everyone safe and moving.

"Signage on both sides of the bridge provides live travel information for the M4 and M48 to help you plan your journey. When approaching the bridge, please follow signage.

"Thank you for patience and consideration of others during these essential works."

There will also be some overnight road closures in place over the coming month to help with the ongoing works.

There are more road closures planned for the M4 on the Prince of Wales Bridge in September. (Image: Getty Images)

Road closures on the Prince of Wales Bridge

There are set to be several road closures in place on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the coming weeks due to these ongoing roadworks:

September 3 to 7

The M4 will be closed westbound between junctions 21 and 23 from 8.30pm to 6am each night during this period due to surfacing work and to allow time to move the contraflow.

The road will re-open on Sunday, September 8 at 6am, National Highways confirmed.

September 3 to 6

The M4 will be closed eastbound between junctions 23 and 21 from 8.30pm to 6am each night to allow for surfacing work and the relocation of the contraflow.

This section of road will re-open on Saturday, September 7 at 6am.

September 3

The M49 will be closed northbound from 8.30pm to 6am to "help keep local roads moving during the closures".

Once the above works have been completed, National Highways added: "We’ll still have one lane of westbound traffic (towards Wales) using the eastbound carriageway, but the lane used by traffic on the westbound carriageway will change."

September 30

The M4 will be fully closed eastbound from junction 23 (Rogiet) to junction 2 of the M48 at Chepstow for overnight works from 10pm to 6am.

Diversions

During the closures there will be a diversion in place via the M48, National Highways confirmed.

They added: "Please drive carefully and with consideration to others while you get used to his new configuration."

Motorists are being urged by National Highways to plan ahead and check for road closures and disruptions if travelling on the M4 and Prince of Wales Bridge in the next few weeks.

For more information about the road closures visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.

See the various phases that will take place as part of the works being carried out on the Prince of Wales Bridge. (Image: National Highways)

What is being done on the Prince of Wales Bridge?





National Highways is resurfacing and carrying out concrete repairs on the Prince of Wales Bridge, which carries the M4 over the Severn Estuary.

"Once complete, it will improve the road surface for motorists, ensure we keep the bridge structure in good condition by waterproofing, and reduce the need for unplanned repairs moving forward," National Highways added.

"This work is being carried out using a mixture of overnight and lane closures, with a temporary contraflow and reduced speed limit on the bridge to keep two lanes open in each direction."

The contraflow has been in place since July and will be in place until work is finished.

When will the work be finished?





Work on the Prince of Wales Bridge is expected to be finished at the end of autumn.

National Highways said: "But we’ll be doing everything we can to get the work done as quickly as possible."