The property, in Sedbury Park, Chepstow, is made up of four distinct buildings, a main house, Wye House and two separate cottages.

Between them, the buildings boast an astounding 25 bedrooms, all within land of just more than nine acres.

(Image: Hollis Morgan Auctions via Rightmove) The site has a rather storied planning history, having most recently been subject to an alleged plan for a five-star hotel, and having had previous turns as a retirement home for the over-60s, and as a school and youth offenders building until the 1980s.

The current approved planning permissions have been set for completion within eight weeks or earlier, subject to mutual consent.

Hollis Morgan Auctions are currently managing the sale, and have put an asking price of £600,000 on the property, which is set to go under the hammer in an online auction on Wednesday, October 16 under vacant possession.

(Image: Hollis Morgan Auctions via Rightmove) The property, which the agents have described as "needing some modernisation", is currently unfurnished, leaving the opportunity open to potential buyers for how they wish to use the site.

Situated just one and half miles from Chepstow, the Grade II listed mansion offers unrivalled privacy and potential, with a combined 43,001 sq Ft arranged over a 9.015 Acre site with views towards the River Severn.

The main mansion house was designed by Sir Robert Smirke who was also the architect of the British museum and a pioneer in the use of concrete foundation.

Over its time it has been a home to some notable people such as Sir William Henry Marlin, a famous antiquarian, George Ormerod, and later his daughter Eleanor Ormerod.

In the early 1900's the property was converted into a luxury hotel, then a school and for the previous 30 years it has been used as a nursing home.

With its stunning location, elegant main period house accommodation and later very generous additions, it offers a plethora of potential uses and is now in need of modernisation it is a unrivalled opportunity.

Sedbury Park could revert to its original use as a magnificent and imposing family home, alternatively it would be ideal to convert into flats or some commercial use such as a school, hotel, or institutional enterprise.

he property has excellent road communications with the A48 approximately one mile to the north west, providing access to Junction 2 of the M48.

The M48 provides access to the M4 East and West into England and Wales respectively, while Chepstow railway station is just one and a half miles to the west and offers direct transport to Cardiff, Gloucester and Birmingham.

A legal pack related to the online auction for this property, along with further details of how to get in touch with the agents and book viewings can be found online here.