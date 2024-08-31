Michelle Dixon, 44, and Jordan Dixon, 26, assaulted their victim, who cannot be named because he is under 18, in Newport earlier this year.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said mother-of-six Michelle Dixon slapped the child before her son fractured his cheekbone and eye socket with a single punch.

Jordan Dixon caused those injuries on the afternoon of Thursday, March 7 as pupils were leaving at the end of the school day.

He had called the victim a ‘paedo’ before he hit him with a blow that knocked the boy to the ground before he got straight up again.

The assault was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera and played at Newport Crown Court that.

The boy needed surgery after he was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment.

In a victim impact statement read by Mr Howells, he said: “Ever since this incident I am terrified and scared to leave my home.

“I’m petrified that I might come across them again and I feel that it’s safer to stay indoors.

“I find myself having nightmares and waking up in a panic.

“I relive what happened to me over and over again.

“I don’t know why this has happened to me.

“This has been the worst experience of my life.”

Jordan Dixon, of Darwin Drive, Bettws, Newport pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Michelle Dixon, formerly of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport admitted assault by beating.

Neither has any previous convictions.

Sol Hartley representing Jordan Dixon said his client had already spent 174 days being held on remand in custody.

The defendant had already served nearly the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence.

Mr Hartley added: “He is very much sorry for what he did and he accepts his guilt.

“It was very much out of character for him."

Kevin Seal for Michelle Dixon said she was “remorseful” for her part in the incident.

The judge, Recorder David Warner, told the defendants the attack had been “cowardly”.

Jordan Dixon was jailed for eight months which meant he was released immediately from prison after serving more than that time in custody already.

Michelle Dixon was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

She must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and she was made the subject of a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Jordan Dixon has to pay £500 costs, a £187 surcharge and £150 in compensation.

Michelle Dixon was ordered to pay £75 in compensation.