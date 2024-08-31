The campaign will run throughout September and has already attracted support from hundreds of transport bodies, charities, passenger groups and representatives from central and local government across the UK, including Wales.

This year the focus is on accessibility and improving access, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to lead active and fulfilling lives.

New research from Bus Users UK on the experiences of disabled bus passengers has revealed the impact accessible transport can have on people’s lives and the difference even simple improvements can make.

This year’s Catch the Bus Month aims to highlight how accessible buses already are, and to encourage more people to get on board or make the switch from private cars.

Claire Walters, chief executive of Bus Users UK and disability and access ambassador for buses, said: “This year’s Catch the Bus Month isn’t just about getting more people on board, it’s about getting everyone on board because at some point in our lives, most of us will need accessible transport, whether that’s through age, illness, disability or simply having too much to carry!

“Buses open the door to life’s opportunities and when everyone is able to contribute fully to society, we all benefit.”