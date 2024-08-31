The event will take place in Barry on Sunday, September 8, 2024 and will see heritage Newport buses dating from the 1960s and newer.

There will also be old buses which used to run to Newport from Cardiff and the Gwent Valleys.

And it is planned for some extra special vehicles to visit on the day courtesy of Newport Transport.



Mike Taylor, chairman of the Barry Heritage Bus Group, said: “We are running a range of free bus routes from Barry Depot on Broad Street, so a timetable will allow you not to miss any and if its dry we expect to run an open top bus too.

"Barry Depot will be open from 10am for visitors to see progress on our Tredegar Red & White bus, our Pontypridd war time and Cardiff vehicle restoration activities and visit various sales stalls on the day.”

The event will also mark 130 years since Newport’s public transport was owned by Act of Parliament by the municipality. There will be a special booklet available for £4 marking the twin anniversaries.

On September 8, the depot will be open from 10am with free trips are all day until 4pm. Timetables will be available for £1.

There are no charges for travel but donations are welcome.