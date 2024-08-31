Competing against top talent across the Welsh manufacturing sector, Olivia, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, has been recognised in the Engineering Apprentice of the Year: Rising Star category.

Olivia, 25, said: “Engineering has always been in my blood, I come from a family of technicians and electronic engineers.

"Starting my studies at Coleg y Cymoedd and the apprenticeship with Axiom really have been the first steps towards my dream career. Whatever happens at the awards, I’m grateful to the team who have supported me, and I’m determined to make the most of every opportunity presented.”

Olivia’s colleagues nominated her for the award, believing her outstanding progress since joining Axiom in September 2021 deserved industry recognition.

Her journey highlights the wealth of development opportunities within the Welsh manufacturing sector.

Chris Nye, managing director of Axiom Manufacturing Services, said: “It is fantastic to see Olivia celebrated for her hard work and dedication.

"She has made remarkable strides in her development and consistently supports her colleagues. Her eagerness to learn and commitment to excellence make her a standout candidate for this award. The entire Axiom team is rooting for her.”

Over the past year, Olivia has progressed to managing her own team of nine. This success has paved the way for her upcoming role as production manager upon completing her apprenticeship.

The Make UK Manufacturing Awards, organised by the body representing more than 20,000 manufacturing companies, celebrate the achievements of companies and apprentices across the UK.

If successful at the Welsh awards in November, Olivia will advance to compete at the national level in London, joining other regional winners from across the UK.