Pippa Britton is a double Paralympian, hailing from Newport, who competed on the GB archery team, represented the Welsh able-bodied team, and moved into governance as the current Vice Chair of Sport Wales and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. This week, she was appointed as Chair for Public Health Wales, announced by Mark Drakeford, cabinet secretary for health and social care.

Ms Britton, said: “I am delighted to be joining Public Health Wales and I am very excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Public Health Wales team, working across sectors with partners to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales."

Pippa Britton OBE (Image: UK Government)

She has served as the Chair of Disability Sport Wales, the Vice-Chair of Sport Wales, the Vice-Chair of UK Anti-Doping and as a Charity Commission Wales Board Member.

While competing in international events, Ms Britton was a coach and mentor to development squad athletes, and she became the first para-archery athlete committee member at World Archery, where she went on to represent archers from across the world.

In June 2023, Pippa Britton was awarded the OBE for services to sport in the King’s birthday honours June 2023.

Pippa Britton OBE (Image: File)

Nick Elliott, interim Chair at Public Health Wales, said: “With the wealth of experience Pippa brings and the passion she has for public service and sport, I have no doubt she will settle quickly into her new role, driving Public Health Wales towards achieving its goal of a Wales where people live longer, healthier lives.”

Her position at Public Health Wales will begin from December 1, 2024, and will span a four-year term.

Stories like Sara's are invaluable. They go a long way to showcasing the positive impact of people in the health and care sector on the general public and deserve to be celebrated.

Nominations for the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 are open.

South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

There are 15 awards categories, ranging from 'Care Hero' to 'GP Practice of the Year.'

Nominations close on Sunday, September 29, with limited sponsorship opportunities available as well. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.

Visit the Health and Care Awards website for more information: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/