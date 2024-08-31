Two locations in South Wales have been revealed as the cheapest spots in the UK for a pint in a recent study.
The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed the average cost of pints in Wetherspoons in over 600 areas in the UK.
The average cost for a pint of Carling, San Miguel, Guinness, Coors, Stella Artois, and Budweiser were analysed to find the cost for each location.
Preston was ranked the cheapest place in the UK for a pint with an average price of £3.07.
Locations in Wales occupied four of the 10 spots on the list with Newport and Swansea featuring in 6th and 10th place respectively.
The cheapest places for a pint in the UK
The top 10 cheapest places for a pint in the UK, according to QR Code Generator, are:
- Preston (£3.07)
- Bangor (£3.08)
- Wrexham (£3.11)
- Stoke-on-Trent (£3.12)
- Sunderland (£3.14)
- Newport (£3.19)
- Wolverhampton (£3.23)
- Nottingham (£3.27)
- Bradford (£3.28)
- Swansea (£3.30)
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “The analysis provides a great guideline to where people may get the most for their money when heading out to socialise with loved ones.
"For those hoping not to break the bank on a night out, heading to cities like Preston or Nottingham where drinks have been found to average cheaper than others across the country, could mean a lower bill than typically anticipated.
"Making a trip to the pub even more appealing - especially as the summer sun lingers.”
