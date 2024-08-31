The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed the average cost of pints in Wetherspoons in over 600 areas in the UK.

The average cost for a pint of Carling, San Miguel, Guinness, Coors, Stella Artois, and Budweiser were analysed to find the cost for each location.

Preston was ranked the cheapest place in the UK for a pint with an average price of £3.07.

Locations in Wales occupied four of the 10 spots on the list with Newport and Swansea featuring in 6th and 10th place respectively.

The cheapest places for a pint in the UK

The top 10 cheapest places for a pint in the UK, according to QR Code Generator, are:

Preston (£3.07) Bangor (£3.08) Wrexham (£3.11) Stoke-on-Trent (£3.12) Sunderland (£3.14) Newport (£3.19) Wolverhampton (£3.23) Nottingham (£3.27) Bradford (£3.28) Swansea (£3.30)

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “The analysis provides a great guideline to where people may get the most for their money when heading out to socialise with loved ones.

"For those hoping not to break the bank on a night out, heading to cities like Preston or Nottingham where drinks have been found to average cheaper than others across the country, could mean a lower bill than typically anticipated.

"Making a trip to the pub even more appealing - especially as the summer sun lingers.”