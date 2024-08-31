The club offered flight training people wanting to obtain a private pilot license, including night rating, instrument rating, multi-engine and solo flying instruction and qualifications.

Head of training, Barry Bailey, owned the club since 2009 and has decided it is time to concentrate on his other business interests.

The multi-engine aircraft instructor has been supported by many first-class professional instructors over the years and taught hundreds of pilots how to fly aeroplanes.

Ex Royal Navy seaman Barry said: “I’ve truly had so much fun and look back with very fond memories of helping all of our former students.

"I’ve seen so many of them leave newly qualified and then arrive years later as captains and first officers, responsible for taking people safely on their holidays."

Rupert Lawrie, commercial director, Bristol Airport said: “Having Bristol and Wessex Aeroplane Club here at Bristol Airport has been a real string to our bow.

"I’ve personally enjoyed looking out the window and watching all of the various aircraft over the years. We wish Barry ever success in the future.”

The flight school is still operating until the end of February 2025, after which time students can find training at Gloucestershire Airport, Cotswold Airport and Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon.

Bristol and Wessex Aeroplane Club was founded in 1927 at a temporary base in Filton.

It then relocated to Whitchurch in 1930 when Bristol City Council purchased farmland for a municipal airport and in 1957 moved to the ex-RAF Airfield at Lulsgate where it has been based ever since.