Judith Curtis has been missing since 2.20pm this afternoon, August 30. Police say she has links to Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Judith Curtis, from Rassau, Ebbw Vale, who has been reported as missing.

"Judith, 64, was last seen on Summerfield Road, Rassau, at around 2.20pm on Friday 30 August.

"She is described as slim build, with mousey brown hair and glasses.

"Judith was last seen wearing a light blue Adidas jacket with stripes, grey gym leggings, a blue t-shirt and pink and black Slazenger trainers.

"She also has links to Tredegar.

"Anyone with information on Judith’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400290662.

"Judith is also urged to get in touch with us."