As Newport market is arguably the best thing our city centre has to offer these days (in my opinion), we at the Argus always get excited when a trader takes a chance to open up there.

K-Way Korean Food House opened to Korean food fans on Wednesday, August 7 and they sell sushi (Gimbap), rice bowls (Bibimbap), chicken skewers, noodles, dumplings (Mandu) and the TikTok-viral dish called tteokbokki.

They also sell a range of soft drinks, including a Korean drink with coconut jelly inside called Coco Palm. Trying that in itself was a fun experience.

It has little cubes of sweet coconut jelly inside - yum! (Image: NQ)

Not only is the food and drink delicious, but it also seems to be a healthier option for market goers, ultimately filling a gap in the market’s food scene.

You can either place an order manually with friendly staff members, or you can use the touch-screen order pad, which was a seamless system for me.

I tried two of the £6.50 chicken skewers. The soy garlic flavour was my all-time favourite thing on the menu, and the sweet chilli flavour was almost as good.

As a sushi lover, I had to try their tempura prawn gimbap, which only cost me £7.50 for a generous portion.

Lastly, I tried their tofu and kimchi dumplings (Mandu). This was something I had never tried before but again, they were delicious.

From left to right: sweet chilli chicken skewer, dumplings, sushi, soy and garlic skewer (Image: Newsquest)

Husband and wife duo, Limho Lee, 49, and Grace Ryoo, 47, decided to open the business following popular demand from their community.

Mr Lee and Mrs Ryoo are both from Seoul, in South Korea but moved to the UK almost seven years ago.

They now live in Pill, with their young daughter who is ‘addicted’ to their cooking.

Not only have they brought Korean food to the Pill community, but also Korean sport.

Mr Lee leads a martial arts club called K- Taekwondo in St James’ Church.

People from the community used to beg for their food (Image: Newsquest)

Employee Richard Doherty is from Newport but has recently returned from his 20-year residence in Korea.

Richard encourages anyone who has not ever tried Korean food before to give them a try when in the market.

He said their best sellers are the rice bowls and chicken skewers.

This is Richard making a rice bowl (Image: NQ)

If you give them a try you will not be disappointed!