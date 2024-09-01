Thomas Westlake, 41, of 17 Buckle Wood, Chepstow, was sentenced to 23 months in prison, suspended for 24 months after pleading guilty to engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship at Newport Crown Court on August 30.

The court heard that the abuses his ex faced included, “being hit across the face while driving, grabbed by the neck and pushed up against the wall, name calling, forcing her to not take medication for illnesses, prevent her from making friends and causing her £20,000 of debt by taking credit cards out in her name.”

Images of her bruises were shown to the court and Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant listened to audio evidence of the violence carried out by Westlake.

It was also heard that children were often present at the time of the violence.

This is not the first time Westlake is being convicted of charges of this nature.

The judge said upon sentencing that he was previously convicted of battery against his ex and that he has also faced drink driving charges in the past.

“The woman in question used to be a prosperous lady with her own property and a job which she loved, but she has none of this now,” Prosecutor Mr Hewitt told Judge Porter-Bryant.

“Instead, she suffers with PTSD and mental health problems such as anxiety as well as large debts causing bailiffs to be at her door.”

The woman tried to escape Westlake on more than one occasion during this 18-month period of abuse, by ‘packing up her things and fleeing to her grandmother’s house.’

“But Westlake would apologise, and he would often get his mother to call up to promise that he had changed,” said Mr Hewitt.

Westlake was told off during the hearing for stropping while hearing the details of his crimes being read out to the court room.

“Mr Westlake if you have something to say I suggest you do it through your barrister,” said Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant.

“I can see you shaking your head and screwing your face – do yourself a favour and leave it out.”

Westlake’s defence barrister said he was a “misguided but caring individual who has had a thoroughly miserable passage through life.”

“He needs to work on his personality and his social skills. He accepts his behaviour was foolish, stupid and mind blinkered and he is very sorry.

“He is a man in need of guidance, who needs to learn how to reign himself in.”

The judge described Westlake's actions as “typical for a domestic abuser” and said that “the lack of victim empathy concerns me,” as well as his behaviour in court.

Despite this, upon sentencing Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant said he is “satisfied at the prospect of rehabilitation” and considered that Westlake’s job as a self-employed mortgage advisor supports his mother, father and his teenage daughter.

He was issued a ten-year restraining order on his ex and her children, fined, ordered to complete 150 days unpaid work, six days of rehabilitation activities, 35 days of a probationary programme and encouraged to enrol on a ‘building better relationships’ course.

He was sentenced to 23 months in prison due to a 10 percent reduction for his guilty plea, suspended for 24 months.