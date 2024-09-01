Owner of Barry Island Spirits Co, Claire Whalley, said she’s celebrating the final ever episode Gavin and Stacey with a new Gin dedicated to the show, which has already been bought by a star of the show.

Ms Whalley, said: "We love Gavin and Stacey we are huge fans, and we’ve lived on the island for nearly 20 years now.

Claire Whalley, owner of Barry Island Spirits Co. (Image: NQ)

"When we found out that the final episode of Gavin and Stacey was coming out, we wanted to do something to commemorate it.

“What better way to celebrate the final edition of Gavin and Stacey than to raise a glass of Barry Island Gin to toast the wedding maybe not the wedding-and our shop is just around the corner from Trinity Street."

Rob Brydon, who plays the role of Bryn West on the show, paid a visit to the Barry Island Spirits Co on Barry High Street at the weekend and found something he likes.

Claire Whalley's Gin (Image: NQ)

Ms Whalley, said: “Rob Brydon came to see us on the weekend, and he’s seen a bottle, and he really likes it.

"We’ve got his thumbs up and that’s good enough for us.”

Rob Brydon has revealed that after reading the script for the final episode, set to air on Christmas Day, he was left teary-eyed.

Rob Brydon (Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Speaking in an interview with Chris Evans on his Virgin breakfast show which aired on Friday, Rob, who is known as the iconic Uncle Bryn, shared how he felt after reading the script, knowing it’s the last time they will “all be together”.

He explained: "It was a couple of months before the cast saw the script. I only saw it, we were on holiday, we were away, about a month ago.

"I read it. Oh, it’s so good."

Gavin and Stacey cast (Image: PA Media)

Rob added: "Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it’s emotional."

Starting this upcoming week (Monday, September 2), roads around Barry will be closed to the public as filming goes ahead for the final episode.

That includes Trinity Street - home of Stacey's mum Gwen, and Laburnam Way, famous for being the place that doubles up as Essex - home to Gavin's mum and dad Mick and Pam.