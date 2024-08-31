Judith Curtis, 64, was last seen on Summerfield Road in Rassau, at around 6.55am on Saturday, August 31.

She has been described as having a "slim build, with mousey brown hair and glasses."

Gwent Police has launched an appeal for help in finding her whereabouts.

Judith Curtis, 64, has been described as having a slim build, with mousey brown hair and glasses. (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Judith was last seen wearing a light blue Adidas jacket with stripes, grey gym leggings, a blue t-shirt and pink and black Slazenger trainers."

Officers are concerned for her safety and she has links to Tredegar and Beaufort.

Those with more information on Judith’s whereabouts are urged to contact the force via the Gwent Police website, call 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400291549.

Judith Curtis is also asked to get in contact with the force.