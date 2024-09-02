Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has confirmed that a free event is gearing up to take place in Ebbw Vale on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, to mark World Funfair Month in September.

While the funfair will run from 12pm midday until 9pm (Saturday) or 7pm (Sunday, free children's entertainment will be held from 12pm midday until 4pm across both days.

Family fun weekend planned for Ebbw Vale town centre (Image: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council)

Activities across the weekend include mascots, free face painting, stilt walkers, balloon twister, juggling, fire show, controversial puppet show, Punch & Judy, and a rodeo bull.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent Council, said: "Join us for a brilliant weekend of entertainment and don’t forget to pop into your local shops to support our wonderful town.

"Let’s make this a weekend to remember! See you there!"

Entry is free, although some stalls and rides may charge.

The funfair has been funded by the UK Government and organised by the council.