Arnolds Lighting and Electricals, located on Skinner Street in Newport City Centre, is set to close in December 2024.

The store is widely-known as one of the longest family run businesses in Newport having been established in 1808, and first opened as an ironmongers located on Godfrey Road.

Arnold's Lighting and Electrical in Skinner Street. (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Newport residents have said the news of the closure is "very sad news," calling it a "great shop with very noble history." Locals also praised the store's customer service and wide selection of lighting and electricals.

Many took to social media to wish the owners "all the best" and "happy retirement."

One shopper even said they went into Arnold's Electricals for a light bulb, and left the shop with a dining table and chairs.

Arnold's Lighting and Electrical in Skinner Street. (Image: File)

Retirement has been given as the reason for the closure, and Arnold's has witnessed huge change in Newport City Centre since it opened.

Mr Merrett previously said: “Newport has changed immensely over the last 10 years.

“We have seen the loss of the Passport office, Marks & Spencer and BHS, to name just a few."

Arnold’s pictured around 100 years ago (Image: File)

Nigel Merrett of the firm, said this of the move into electricals, in 2020: “However, once electricity was introduced into the UK - lighting and electrical products became our main trade.”

For the last 100 years, Arnold’s Electrical have been trading from their showroom located at 13 Skinner Street, a familiar sight for many Newport residents, in the city centre.

Mr Merrett, said: “There are currently three staff members, including myself."

As well as offering a vast range of security and lighting options for both indoor and outdoor, Arnold’s offer installation, repairs and free local home delivery.

Until the closure, Arnold's Electricals are offering a discount on certain products that the store offers.

Arnold's Lighting and Electricals were approached for a comment.