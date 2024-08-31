Weather forecaster, The Met Office, has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of South Wales, with a chance of flooding and disruption from heavy showers and thunderstorms, from 4am until 9pm on Sunday, September 1.

A spokesperson for The Met Office said, "a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop" across parts of Wales including Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen on Saturday night into Sunday.

Yellow weather warning issued for parts of South Wales for Saturday night through to Sunday (Image: The Met Office)

They added that there is an "increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms" moving into, or developing across, parts of Wales and southern England on Sunday.

Travel disruption

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, said the weather forecaster.

Some trains and bus services may be affected if there is heavy flooding or lightning strikes.

Yellow weather warning issued for parts of South Wales (Image: Canva)

The Met Office has said there is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Flood alerts

Though no flood alerts have yet been issued by Natural Resources Wales, there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

A spokesperson for the Met Office, added: "The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75 mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.

"Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England."