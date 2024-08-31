South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: M4 and A4232 heavy congestion. The great rush to the beach?

Live

LIVE: M4 Newport and A4232 heavy congestion

Traffic
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Heavy congestion on the motorways
  • M4 J26 Malpas
  • M4 J33 Capel to A4232 Culverhouse Cross
  • M4 J42 to J41 heading eastbound

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos