Road closed due to crash, with slow moving traffic in the area

B4600 Nantgarw Road closed in Caerphilly due to crash

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed in Caerphilly due to a crash
  • Slow traffic in the area.
  • Live updates here

