The crash, which took place at around 4pm on Friday, August 30, involved the following three vehicles: a green DAF lorry, a blue and white Volvo lorry and a silver Nissan Note.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We’re renewing our appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision which left a family in hospital.

"It happened at about 4pm on Friday 30 August on the M49 near Hallen.

"The collision involved a green DAF lorry, a blue and white Volvo lorry and a silver Nissan Note.

"The four occupants of the car – a 38-year-old man, a woman, 33, and two children – went to hospital."

The force said a woman in the car has "potentially life-threatening injuries", while a 9-year-old girl is getting treatment for her injuries, which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

A man and younger girl have been discharged from hospital after being treated for injuries, but they remain with their family members at hospital.

Neither of the lorry drivers were injured in the crash.

The force arrested a man in his 50s "on suspicion of driving while over the limit" for controlled drugs.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the 50-year-old man has been released under investigation pending blood tests.

The road was closed to motorists on Friday, and was reopened at around 2am on Saturday, August 31, after "examining the scene and recovering of the vehicles".

Those with dashcam footage or more information on the incident are urged to contact the force by calling 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224229466, or complete Avon and Somerset Police's online appeals form.